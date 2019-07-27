Missing father’s body found north of Ludington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The body of a missing swimmer in Lake Michigan was discovered Saturday morning north of Ludington.

Crews had been searching for Brian Herrmann, 38, of the Brighton area, but had to stop Friday afternoon because the conditions became too dangerous.

He was last seen swimming at the mouth of the Big Sauble River outlet Thursday afternoon at about 3:15 p.m. Herrmann was swimming with his wife and children at the time and they were rescued by other beachgoers.

The Sauble River outlet is currently closed to swimming because river outlet currents are running high and can sweep swimmers away from shore.

Shortly after noon Saturday, the Mason County Sheriff's Office announced that search crews had located Herrmann's body at 9 a.m. Saturday about 150 feet offshore of Nurnberg Road in Grant Township.

This is approximately eight miles north of the Lake Michigan outlet at Ludington State Park where he disappeared while swimming on Thursday.

“Although this is not the ending we had hoped for on Thursday, it is my hope the family can find closure and start the grieving process” said Mason County sheriff Kim Cole. “The tragic events that have taken place this past week and a half have been long and tiring for our emergency responders. I am so proud of the professionalism and work ethic they put forth. It was truly remarkable to see. We had great support from our partner agencies and the private businesses that provided food and supplies.”

Herrmann's drowning is the second this week in Lake Michigan near Ludington.

PREVIOUS STORY:

https://fox17online.com/2019/07/26/crews-continue-to-search-off-ludington-for-missing-swimmer/