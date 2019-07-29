Beach Hazards Advisory in effect

Whitmer declares emergency for Lake County after flooding

Posted 5:44 PM, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:49PM, July 29, 2019

An aerial view of flooding on July 22, 2019 in Baldwin, Mich.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has declared a state of emergency for Lake County, which is grappling with the effects of heavy rainfall and flooding from a storm more than a week ago.

Whitmer’s declaration Monday makes available state resources to help the county in northern Michigan — such as personnel, supplies and equipment.

The county formally requested the declaration on Friday.

Whitmer says the state police’s emergency management division is authorized to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what is already has been doing in conjunction with local agencies. The rain and flooding damaged infrastructure and private property.

