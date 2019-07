GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A woman has been charged with a felony after a pontoon boat hit a concrete pillar in May.

The Kent County Prosecutor has charged Hayley Gorski with Marine Safety – OWI Causing Serious Injury for the May 17 crash. The pontoon boat struck a concrete pillar at the M-6 highway while on the Thornapple River.

Gorski faces up to five years in prison.