Suspect in Grand Rapids chase arraigned

Posted 4:18 PM, August 5, 2019, by , Updated at 04:22PM, August 5, 2019

Philbert Matthews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect who led Grand Rapids police on a chase before eventually crashing his vehicle this weekend has been arraigned.

Philbert Matthews, 20, was charged Monday with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and fleeing and eluding. Investigators had been searching for Matthews since May when he absconded parole.

Matthews was arrested Saturday after police were called to a home on Crosby Street on a report of trouble with a person. When officers arrived, police say Matthews took off in a vehicle.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but Matthews continued to flee and hit other vehicles on the road. Officers said Matthews eventually crashed his vehicle and tried to run away but was caught.

Two officers and Matthews were injured during the pursuit, but all are recovering.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.