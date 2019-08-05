× Suspect in Grand Rapids chase arraigned

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect who led Grand Rapids police on a chase before eventually crashing his vehicle this weekend has been arraigned.

Philbert Matthews, 20, was charged Monday with receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, resisting and obstructing a police officer, and fleeing and eluding. Investigators had been searching for Matthews since May when he absconded parole.

Matthews was arrested Saturday after police were called to a home on Crosby Street on a report of trouble with a person. When officers arrived, police say Matthews took off in a vehicle.

Police tried to stop the vehicle, but Matthews continued to flee and hit other vehicles on the road. Officers said Matthews eventually crashed his vehicle and tried to run away but was caught.

Two officers and Matthews were injured during the pursuit, but all are recovering.