Admitted killer gets life in prison for 2018 murder

Posted 4:19 PM, August 12, 2019, by

Adam Nolin in court on June 20, 2019 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man who admitted to killing his girlfriend before leading police on a high-speed chase on the S-curve in Grand Rapids has been sentenced to life in prison.

In June, Adam Nolin was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his girlfriend, Tia Randall.

After killing Randall, Nolin led police on a high-speed chase into Grand Rapids before getting out of his vehicle and starting a shootout with officers. A Grand Rapids police officer brought the incident to an end by hitting Nolin with his cruiser.

During the trial, Nolin’s attorney admitted his client killed Randall, but said it wasn’t premeditated. Prosecutors argued Nolin’s intent was clear and that he had thought about killing Randall more than once during the incident.

He was facing charges in two separate cases related to the incident, including open murder, fleeing and eluding police, and several weapons charges.

