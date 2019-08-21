× Funeral arrangements set for teen shot near Muskegon home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been set for a teenage boy who was shot and killed near his Muskegon home.

Zamarian Cooper, 16, died Saturday night after being shot just a block away from his home while walking back from a party.

A celebration of life will be held at noon Monday at Angel Community Church located at 446 Ada Ave. in Muskegon. Visitation will run from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Fountain Funeral Home Chapel at 1765 Peck St.

Investigators have arrested one suspect in the shooting but are still searching for at least three other people and at least four weapons. On Wednesday, Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson credited the community for helping with tips that led to the arrest.

Both Hilson and Zamarian’s mother are asking anyone who knows something to speak up.

“It’s time for the community to start stepping up. It’s been too many homicides happening, too many innocent kids getting killed and it’s time for them to start speaking up,” Keata Cooper said.

Anyone with information on Zamarian’s death is asked to call police or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.