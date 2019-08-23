× Coldwater: Victim didn’t participate in priest abuse investigation

COLDWATER, Mich. — The City of Coldwater released a statement Friday in a response to a claim that its police department failed to file charges against a priest accused of abuse.

Father Brian Stanley was charged with false imprisonment Thursday for allegedly wrapping a teen boy in plastic wrap and holding him against his will in 2013 in a janitor’s closet in St. Margaret Church.

After the charges were announced, the Diocese of Kalamazoo said they had forwarded allegations involving Stanley to both the Otsego and Coldwater police departments.

In both instances, Stanley was suspended but ultimately didn’t face charges.

On Friday, Coldwater said their police department opened an investigation on Feb. 6, 2017 regarding allegations that were said to have happened between 2002 and 2004.

However, the department couldn’t take further action at that time because the alleged victim didn’t want to participate in the investigation.

The statement says the department takes all reports of criminal activity seriously, and asks anyone who has additional information to call the Coldwater Police Department 517-278-4525.