Overnight police presence near scene of deadly Muskegon shooting

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- We are working to learn more information about a heavy police presence late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Last night, our crew saw several Muskegon police officers blocking off the area near W. Grand Avenue and 7th Street in Muskegon with crime scene tape.

This is just a few blocks away from Muskegon High School and also not far away from where a 16-year-old teen was shot and killed while walking home from a party.

So far in that case, investigators say they have arrested one suspect but are still searching for three other people and multiple other weapons.

Our crew on scene tried to speak with a police captain on scene to see exactly what took place, but officers were not able to provide any comment.

We are working to get more information for you and will bring you updates as we get them.