Investigators searching for gas station robbery suspect

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have released a surveillance image in hopes of identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of a Kent County gas station.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at a Mobil gas station near the intersection of 14 Mile Road NE and Northland Drive.

Authorities arrested one of the suspects, 35-year-old Daniel Morris, after tracking him down in the Jackson area.

The other suspect, who is pictured in the surveillance footage in a baseball hat and blue T-shirt, is still outstanding. Authorities say he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket when at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.