Investigators searching for gas station robbery suspect

Posted 2:50 PM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 02:51PM, August 30, 2019

Surveillance footage of two suspects in a robbery on Aug. 21, 2019 in Algoma Township, Mich.

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Investigators have released a surveillance image in hopes of identifying a suspect in the armed robbery of a Kent County gas station.

The incident took place around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 22 at a Mobil gas station near the intersection of 14 Mile Road NE and Northland Drive.

Authorities arrested one of the suspects, 35-year-old Daniel Morris, after tracking him down in the Jackson area.

The other suspect, who is pictured in the surveillance footage in a baseball hat and blue T-shirt, is still outstanding. Authorities say he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt or jacket when at the time of the robbery.

Anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.