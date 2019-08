× Man accused of shooting Kzoo woman going to trial

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of killing a community organizer in Kalamazoo County is headed to trial.

Darien Gilleylen is facing charges of open murder and felony firearm in the July 15 death of Shequita Lewis. She died after being shot in the chest at a Church Street home.

Police said Gilleylen was sitting on the front porch when they arrived and admitted to killing her.

A date for the trial to begin hasn’t been set yet.