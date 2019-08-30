FOX 17 Blitz – High School Football Scoreboard

Vigil to honor Saranac student who died after collapse

Posted 11:18 AM, August 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:46AM, August 30, 2019

A courtesy photo of Skylar Lasby.

SARANAC, Mich. — A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night to honor a Saranac middle schooler who died after collapsing at football practice.

Skylar Lasby died at a hospital overnight Wednesday, hours after he collapsed during a non-contact portion of practice.

A vigil will be held at 9 p.m. Friday night at the Saranac High School football field to honor his memory and support his family.

The varsity team wore Lasby’s No. 2 on their helmets during their game against Beal City Thursday night. Beal City also stepped up to support his family, donating the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle to them.

Saranac’s volleyball team will have a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the football field. All proceeds will go to the Lasby family.

The Saranac Village Farmers Market will also be accepting donations to help the family on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.