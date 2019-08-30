× Vigil to honor Saranac student who died after collapse

SARANAC, Mich. — A candlelight vigil will be held Friday night to honor a Saranac middle schooler who died after collapsing at football practice.

Skylar Lasby died at a hospital overnight Wednesday, hours after he collapsed during a non-contact portion of practice.

A vigil will be held at 9 p.m. Friday night at the Saranac High School football field to honor his memory and support his family.

The varsity team wore Lasby’s No. 2 on their helmets during their game against Beal City Thursday night. Beal City also stepped up to support his family, donating the proceeds from the 50/50 raffle to them.

Saranac’s volleyball team will have a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the football field. All proceeds will go to the Lasby family.

The Saranac Village Farmers Market will also be accepting donations to help the family on Saturday.