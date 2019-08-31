Saranac community raising funds for family of Skylar Lasby

Posted 9:09 PM, August 31, 2019, by

SARANAC, Mich. — Many in Saranac started their Labor Day weekend working to help a family experiencing tragedy after their 12-year-old son suddenly died after collapsing during football practice.

Skylar Lasby suffered cardiac arrest due to an irregular heartbeat on Wednesday, according to the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Clearly it’s a tragedy and I mean, nobody expects to drop their son off at football practice and then not be able to pick him back up,” Allison Willis said.

Willis cofounded the Saranac Village Farmer’s Market and along with cofounder Patti Feeback, decided to donate proceeds of sales on Saturday to the Lasby family.

“It’s just been very amazing to see the small community come together for this large family,” Willis said. “I mean they’re really great people.”

Related Story
Hundreds at vigil to honor 12-year-old boy

Lasby leaves behind two parents and eight siblings.

“It’s just been really, really nice to have people come and talk and hug and you know just, it’s just been a great day, a great day after a very sad, sad experience,” Feeback said.

Not far from the market, high school athletes were washing cars to raise money for the same cause.

The Saranac High School volleyball team chose to dedicate its annual car wash fundraiser to the Lasby family.

“Although the team didn’t know Skylar Lasby personally because he was just going into 7th grade, we could tell that it had a big impact on the community and football team parents and everybody else surrounded by that,” volleyball captain Layna Mcelvain said. “We just wanted to find a way to do our part.”

Related Story
Saranac football shows support for late middle schooler during first game

Coach Amy Mcelvain said the team was practicing on Wednesday night when Lasby died.

“The girls were aware something was happening just because of the helicopter and the fact that my JV coach had left to go help,” she said.

On Friday, hundreds of people attended a candlelit vigil to honor Lasby.

Visitation for Lasby will run from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Saranac Community Church. Funeral services will start at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Saranac High School Auditorium.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.