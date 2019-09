× Kzoo Co. deputies investigating attempted robbery at credit union

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Deputies are investigating an attempted robbery Thursday afternoon at a credit union in Kalamazoo.

The incident happened at Advia Credit Union, located at 4308 W Main St.

Authorities couldn’t provide immediate information on exactly what happened, if anything was taken or a description of who was responsible.

More information will be provided as it is made available.