Second suspect charged in Algoma Township robbery

Posted 11:11 AM, September 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:19AM, September 9, 2019

Brandon Gilley (left) and Daniel Morris (right) are charged in the armed robbery of the Mobil Gas Station on 14 Mile Rd in Algoma Township.(Kent County Sheriff's Office)

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men are in custody weeks after police say they robbed a gas station in northern Kent County.

Brandon Gilley and Daniel Morris both face one count of armed robbery in connection to the theft of money and cigarettes from the Mobil gas station on 14 Mile Road in Algoma Township. Gilley, who is a parole absconder, also faces a Possession of Methamphetamine charge.

Morris was captured in the Jackson area by Michigan State Police just six days after the robbery. Gilley was on the run until early September.

Both suspects are being held in the Kent County Correctional facility as the legal process plays out.

