Power outage cancels morning, afternoon classes at Aquinas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College is delaying classes until Thursday afternoon due to a power outage following Wednesday night’s storms.

All morning and afternoon classes are cancelled, and administrators will make a decision on classes that start this evening by 4 p.m.

Aquinas is among more than 16,000 customers without power in Kent County on Thursday after severe weather rolled through West Michigan on Wednesday.

Heavy winds damaged buildings and knocked down trees throughout the area. Crews have been working throughout the night to restore service and clear up and debris impacting traffic and businesses.

