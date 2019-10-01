Man gets minimum of 20 years in crash that killed Lowell mom, boy

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to a minimum of 20 years in prison for a drunken-driving crash that killed a mid-Michigan woman and her young son.

A Clinton County, Michigan, judge also ordered 55-year-old Thomas Hahn on Monday to pay more than $260,000 in restitution.

The Ottawa, Illinois, man had pleaded no contest to two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death and one count of driving while intoxicated causing serious injury.

The Lansing State Journal reports that Hahn, who was critically injured in the March crash, crossed the I-69 median in Eagle Township and struck another vehicle head-on.

Thirty-six-year-old Dana LaHaie of Lowell, Michigan, died at the scene and her 6-year-old son, Reed, died two days later.

LaHaie’s husband, Ryan LaHaie was seriously injured.

