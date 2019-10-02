× Reward offered for tips in fatal shooting of GR man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Silent Observer is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for killing a Grand Rapids man last month.

Jeff Mathews, 60, was shot and killed Sept. 8 on Clancy Avenue near Cedar Street at the Creston Plaza apartment complex in Grand Rapids. Mathews’ brother said he was usually inside his home before it got dark, but was out one night doing laundry at a friend’s apartment because his dryer broke.

Police believe Mathews was an unintended victim in the shooting, and said there was a large group of people out when it happened, so there are a lot of witnesses who have yet to step forward.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for any information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345, or one of the police officers investigating the case: