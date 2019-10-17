Bill to let counselors keep diagnosing goes to Whitmer

Posted 3:56 PM, October 17, 2019, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation that would let Michigan’s 10,000 licensed professional counselors continue diagnosing mental disorders is headed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The state Senate unanimously approved the bill Thursday. Counselors packed the gallery to watch the vote, which came amid concerns over the state’s proposed revision of rules governing licensed professional counselors.

The bill would codify counselors’ current practices into law. The state’s licensing department has said current law does not allow counselors to diagnose and use psychotherapy techniques.

Counselors say they have been using counseling techniques and diagnosing problems for 31 years, and the legislation is needed to ensure they can keep working and providing mental health services to at least 150,000 people.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.