Then and Now: Stinger the Dog thriving after being stung by hundreds of bees

ALLEGAN, Mich-- Three years ago, a puppy got worldwide attention, after he was stung by hundreds of bees.

The dog, later named Stinger, was found clinging to life.

He was left outside of the West Michigan rescue, Luvnpupz, which took him in and raised money to help treat him.

Stinger ended up having an allergic reaction to the stings. He was also diagnosed with an autoimmune disease called Pemphigus, as well as mange.

After receiving expensive, emergency treatment, Stinger went into foster care.

“I don’t know, it’s kind of a blessing. You just get to love on this animal," said Stinger's foster mom, Kelly Decker.

Stinger now lives with Decker at her home in Wyoming, eating prescription food and treats. He's also deaf in one ear, so Decker uses hand signals to communicate with him.

“He knows 'stay,' 'down,' 'come' [and] 'let’s go for a ride,' that’s a fun one," Decker says.

And while Stinger has become a bit of an ambassador for other animals in need, the burdens of stardom haven't seemed to have affected their lives too much.

"None of my neighbors know he’s famous,” says Decker.

Decker hasn't adopted Stinger, but rather, takes care of him as a permanent foster, with Luvnpupz handling the medical bills.

If you'd like to help Stinger and other dogs like him, you can donate to the rescue here.