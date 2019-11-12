× Charges upgraded for man accused of shooting, killing wife

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Prosecutors have upgraded the charges against a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife at their home.

The shooting happened Oct. 21 at the couple’s Polkton Township home. Authorities haven’t yet specified what led up to the shooting.

The victim, 24-year-old Emily Chatman, died on Nov. 7 at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Originally, Jaron Chatman was discharged with reckless discharge of a firearm causing serious injury and felony firearm.

After his wife’s death, charges were upgraded to manslaughter and felony firearms. He was arrested on the new charges Tuesday morning and is being held on a $50,000 bond.