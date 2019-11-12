School closings & delays

Parchment High released early after threat

Posted 1:42 PM, November 12, 2019

PARCHMENT, Mich. — Citing a threat on social media, the Parchment School District announced the senior high school let students out early on Tuesday.

In a post to its Facebook page, the district says the threat is consistent with other threats that prompted Portage Public Schools and Kalamazoo Public Schools to cancel classes this week. Parchment students were allowed out of the building at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Kalamazoo Township Police are investigating the threat against Parchment High. Parents will be notified when more information is available.

