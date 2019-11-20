× Accused killer who jumped into Lake Michigan competent for trial

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man accused of killing a man before forcing his ex-girlfriend to drive him to Grand Haven so he could jump into Lake Michigan has been ruled competent for trial.

Ryan Berry, 27, is accused of “laying in wait” for Evan Yonker inside his Dalton Township home, where he shot and killed Yonker with his own gun. He was taken into custody after spending about 40 minutes in Lake Michigan and threatening to kill himself, authorities said.

Berry’s friends previously told FOX 17 that he was seeking help for his mental health prior to the shooting. He was described as goofy and kind but riddled with his own demons.

One of his friends thought Berry was planning to go to an appointment for help with his mental issues on the day of Yonker’s death but later learned he went to Dalton Township instead.

His next court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Dec. 4.