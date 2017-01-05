× Arrest made after body found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says a Battle Creek man has been arrested after a body was found in Springfield Wednesday night.

A man’s body was found in the area of 5th Street and 30th Street just before midnight on Wednesday, according to a release.

Officials say a 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday in the 200 block of Eldred Street in Battle Creek in connection with the case. He’s expected to be charged Friday, according to a release. Officials did not say the exact charges he faces.

His identity will be released pending formal arraignment.

The man who was found dead has not yet been identified, but investigators say that it is not Robert Barroso, who has been missing since Dec. 27.