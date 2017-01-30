× Dinner Pledge Menus and Recipes – Week #4

To help you get healthy this new year, West Michigan Moves and Mercy Health are helping you plan out your dinners for the month.

This is the final week of recipes, but you can find prior weeks below. You can download the documents by clicking on them below.

You can also keep track of your success with our Dinner Pledge Journal, which you can download here. (PDF)

Click here for Week #1 Grocery List and recipes.

Click here for the Week #2 Grocery List and recipes.

Click here for the Week #3 Grocery List and recipes.

And, get ready to eat for Week #4 – all recipes and the grocery list are downloadable PDFs:

Roast Chicken and Red-Skin Potatoes

Crispy Fish with Dill Sauce

White Bean Chicken Chili

Stuffed Peppers

Chocolate Chip Whole Wheat Pancakes

Mini Meatloaf

Vegetables and Sides

Week 4 Grocery Guide