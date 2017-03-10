Police seek person of interest in Meijer parking lot stabbing

Posted 2:51 PM, March 10, 2017

WALKER, Mich. — Walker Police have released surveillance images of a person of interest in the Thursday stabbing in the Meijer parking lot.

The stabbing was reported at about 8:13 p.m. Thursday outside the store at 2425 Alpine Avenue.

Police say a man followed a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman to her vehicle and stabbed her multiple times during an attempted carjacking.  According to a release, a good Samaritan attempted to stop the man and was hit in the face before the suspect fled the area.

Another person attempted to chase the suspect, police said.  A Wyoming Police dog attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The person of interest in this case is described as a man between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build.  He was wearing a Texas Longhorns baseball hat and dark clothing at the time of the incident, police said.

The victim was hospitalized after the stabbing. Police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Officials are asking anyone with information on this case to contact them at 616-543-5441 or 616-774-2345.  You can also contact Silent Observer at 866-774-2345.

