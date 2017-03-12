× Fisherman claims to have spotted missing car in Kzoo River

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A week-long search for a missing vehicle believed to be in the Kalmazoo River could be over after a fisherman claimed to have spotted the vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Crews planned to meet at the convergence of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo rivers, off Hamblin Ave., by 5:30 p.m. Sunday to attempt to remove the vehicle. City officials said the search crews were working quickly to avoid running out of daylight.

The vehicle — a Hyundai sedan — is believed to have crashed into the water last Saturday morning.

The search was suspended Wednesday due to high winds experienced throughout the state. Search teams using a dive magnet to search for the vehicle in a 15- to 20-foot-deep hole near the rivers’ convergence originally believed they’d found the vehicle last Sunday.

Today a fisherman claimed to have spotted the bumper of the vehicle in the river, according to update issued by the city.

Police are investigating a possible connection between a missing Detroit man and a body believed to be inside the submerged vehicle.

This is a developing story.