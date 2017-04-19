New video shows FBI agent firing at Grand Rapids police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Several months after a December 2016 incident in which an FBI agent fired shots at a Grand Rapids police cruiser following a drunken night with his partner, new video has been obtained by FOX 17.

The footage shows Las Vagas-based federal agent Ruben Hernandez firing the shots from the parking lot of the 28th Street Planet Fitness location as a GRPD cruiser pulls up, shining its light on the intoxicated Hernandez.

Later, video shows Hernandez being placed in the back of a police car, clearly disoriented, confused, and murmuring in both Spanish and English to himself and GRPD officers.

Body-cam video then shows police conducting patron and employee interviews inside the Planet Fitness, where Hernandez apparently barged in, waving his semi-automatic gun and shouting nonsense to someone on the phone.

“He ran behind the desk and stands right here and [says] ‘lock the door,’ with a gun, like, ‘they’re going to kill us all.’ And I was like, ‘woah, what’s going on,’” recalled one Planet Fitness employee, seen on body camera giving her account of the night to police officers.

“We were in the right place at the right time,” says one GRPD officer to another, after taking witness accounts.

“That couldn’t have happened any better,” replies the other.

Hernandez is set to be sentenced Thursday, answering for his ‘no contest’ plea on a felonious assault charge. No contest doesn’t mean guilty, but as part of the plea, Hernandez is avoiding jail time.

Video previously obtained by FOX 17 shows Hernandez’s partner, FBI agent John Salazar entering GRPD to retrieve his arrested colleague the night of the incident. No word yet on whether Salazar, who was with Hernandez and also drunk that night, will face charges.

Reports show the two had dinner at Brann’s Steakhouse downtown, eating and consuming 12 beers between the two of them before heading south and hitting Sensations Nightclub around midnight. Hernandez is later seen leaving the club on video camera before his encounter with police.