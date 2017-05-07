× GoFundMe set up for victim killed in GR double shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A GoFundMe page set up for the man killed in a double shooting in Grand Rapids Friday identifies him as 23-year-old D’Andre Bullis Sr.

Bullis was reportedly on Grandville SW with another man in Grand Rapids around 4:30 p.m. when a suspect allegedly opened fire outside of a busy salon killing Bullis.

Police say a 26-year-old suffered a non-life threatening wound in the shooting.

Bullis leaves behind two children.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money to cover funeral expenses.

On Saturday, police announced that they made three arrests in connection to the deadly shooting.

The arrests come after Wyoming and Grand Rapids police officers surrounded a home Friday searching for the suspect(s) but no one was found. The Kent County Prosecutor could issue charges as early as this week.

The incident remains under investigation by the Grand Rapids Police Department.