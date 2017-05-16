Live – National Security Briefing from the White House

State suspends doctor’s license for performing liposuctions in pole barn

LANSING, Mich. — A doctor accused of performing liposuctions in an unfinished pole barn has had his license suspended by the state.

Last month, the Allegan County Health Department issued a warning to patients who may have used Dr. Bastow’s services after receiving a complaint.

Dr. Bradley Bastow is under investigating for operating illegally out of a pole barn, allegedly performing liposuction on patients there.

Friday, the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) suspended Dr. Bastow’s osteopathic physician’s license.

LARA also filed an administrative complaint with the Michigan Attorney General alleging the following violations:

  • Performing liposuction procedures in unsanitary conditions in an unfinished pole barn.
  • Improperly disposing and storing medical waste.
  • Improperly dispensing and recording the dispensing of controlled substances.
  • Improperly co-mingling human and animal drugs.
  • Taking a controlled substance from the facility for personal use.

“Our investigation found that Dr. Bastow’s conduct was negligent, incompetent and lacked good moral character,” LARA Director Shelly Edgerton said in a Tuesday news release.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of Michiganders, and the dangerous and deplorable conditions of Dr. Bastow’s facility warranted an immediate suspension of his medical license.”

FOX 17 previously uncovered Dr. Bastow’s pole barn had failed building code inspections three times.  Two patients who spoke with FOX 17 about their experience with Dr. Bastow recalled it was a “nightmare.”

To view the Suspension Order and Administrative Complaint click here.

