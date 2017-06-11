× Motorcycle ride helps to raise money for Ricker brothers

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The West Michigan community continuing to come out and show their support during a special motorcycle and poker run Saturday in Rockford raising money for a family who’s battling cancer.

Brison Ricker, and his brother Preston were diagnosed with cancer last year and face a heaping amount of medical bills.

Through different events like 5-K’s and other fundraisers the community continues to show their support.

Dozens of people on bikes registered for Saturday’s event which was a back roads motorcycle ride and a poker run.

All proceeds raised will go towards the Ricker family to help them with their medical bills.