Motorcycle ride helps to raise money for Ricker brothers
ROCKFORD, Mich. — The West Michigan community continuing to come out and show their support during a special motorcycle and poker run Saturday in Rockford raising money for a family who’s battling cancer.
Brison Ricker, and his brother Preston were diagnosed with cancer last year and face a heaping amount of medical bills.
Through different events like 5-K’s and other fundraisers the community continues to show their support.
Dozens of people on bikes registered for Saturday’s event which was a back roads motorcycle ride and a poker run.
All proceeds raised will go towards the Ricker family to help them with their medical bills.