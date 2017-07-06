× Husband of missing teacher arrested for malicious destruction of property

PORTAGE, Mich. — The husband of a woman whose been missing for seven weeks was arrested at his home Thursday night.

Portage police say Christopher Lockhart was arrested at his home for malicious destruction of property. He’ll be arraigned Friday morning. Police say this charge is unrelated to his wife Theresa Lockhart’s disappearance.

Theresa hasn’t been heard from since May 18. Christopher was named a person of interest in the case after police said he was being “uncooperative” in the investigation. His home was searched for more than 24 hours in June.

Christopher declined FOX 17’s past requests for an interview, but in the past says he feels he’s “being maligned by this” and that it’s “not fair” the way he’s being treated.