Ex-boyfriend of missing Ana Carrillo and his father arrested Friday

WYOMING, Mich. — Records show the ex-boyfriend of the missing Ana Carrillo and his father are now behind bars.

Friends and family have identified her ex-boyfriend to FOX 17 as Andrew Hudson. Jail records indicate both were arrested Friday by officers with the Wyoming Department of Public Safety.

State police records show Andrew’s father, Lyle Hudson, is being held on a felony obstruction of justice charge.

Carrillo went missing a week ago Sunday after her car was found abandoned at a Wyoming church.

She is described as being 5’2″ tall, 140 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white Aeropostale sweater, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call Wyoming DPS at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.