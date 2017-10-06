× ArtPrize Nine winners to be announced Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The winners of this year’s international ArtPrize competition are being announced Friday.

In all, $500,000 in cash prizes will be awarded as part of ArtPrize Nine — including $200,000 for the public favorite and $200,000 for a winner picked by an expert jury. An awards event takes place Friday night in Grand Rapids before ArtPrize wraps up on Sunday.

The first round of voting narrowed entries down to 20 chosen by the public and 20 by the jury. The second round of voting ran through this week. The work of more than 1,300 artists has been on display since last month at more than 170 venues.

ArtPrize announced earlier this year that it was shaking up how the winners are chosen from its two lists of finalists.

After both the jury and public finalists were announced, the distinction between the two groups was removed and the public and experts will be able to consider all 40 entries for awards.

