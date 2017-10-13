Prosecutor: 2 more charged in Ana Carrillo case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced charges against two women in the Ana Carrillo case.

Prosecutor Chris Becker says that Nancy DeCamp, the mother of accused killer Andrew Hudson, is charged with perjury. Angela Wilson, the common law wife of Andrew Hudson’s father Lyle, is also facing charges of perjury and evidence tampering in the case. Andrew and Lyle Hudson were also previously charged with lying to police.

Carrillo has been missing since Sept. 3. On Thursday, Andrew Hudson was charged with open murder and evidence tampering in the case.

Court documents show that police believe Hudson lured Carrillo to his home claiming her children were ready to be picked up. In reality, investigators say the kids were in a different location miles away.

Court records also state that an officer found Carrillo’s blood in Hudson’s home and truck, and that it appears Hudson tried to hide that evidence.