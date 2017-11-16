Kalamazoo says goodbye to Chief Hadley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. -- He may be moving on, but Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley won't be forgotten in the community.

After more than 9 years on the job with KDPS, he's moving to Georgia to become chief of Chatham County police.

Dozens showed up Thursday night for his going away ceremony at the Fetzer Center at Western Michigan University.

“I’m really overwhelmed emotionally,” Hadley said. “Doing good work and good service to the community. That’s probably what I’m most proud of.”​

The public remembered how Chief Hadley displayed strength under pressure during several major events that happened under his watch, including the mass shooting rampage that left 6 people dead and two others hurt last year, and the 2011 death of Eric Zapata, one of his officers who was gunned down in the line of duty.

And Hadley says he has all the confidence that his replacement, Deputy Chief Karianne Thomas, will have great success as the new leader in the department.

And as he embarks on this new opportunity in his life, Jeff Hadley is grateful for the time he was allowed to serve as chief of Kalamazoo Public Safety.

Hadley's last day will be November 22.