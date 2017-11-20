× Death certificate says Ana Carrillo died at ex-boyfriend’s home

WYOMING, Mich. — The death certificate of a Wyoming woman whose remains were found earlier this month says she died at the home of her ex-boyfriend.

Ana Carrillo had been missing for more than 2 months when her remains were found on Nov. 9.

Her death certificate was filed Nov. 16 with the Kent County Clerk’s Office. It lists the Colby Avenue SW home of Andrew Hudson as the place where she died. Hudson is charged in her murder.

Authorities have not disclosed where her remains were found.

The certificate says Carrillo’s manner of death is “pending investigation.”