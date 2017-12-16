× Willis to be sentenced Monday for Bletsch’s murder

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Jeffrey Willis is scheduled for sentencing Monday.

In November, Willis was convicted of first-degree murder and felony firearms in the June 2014 shooting death of Rebekah Bletsch.

That trial lasted almost three weeks, with the jury deliberating for about an hour before delivering a guilty verdict.

Willis faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He also has been charged with murder in the 2013 disappearance of convenience store clerk Jessica Heeringa as well as the attempted abduction of a teenage girl in 2016.

Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson says Willis will go on trial for Heeringa’s murder in March 2018.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

http://fox17online.com/2017/11/02/guilty-jeffrey-willis-convicted-of-murder-of-rebekah-bletsch/

http://fox17online.com/2017/12/08/prosecutor-jeffrey-willis-to-be-tried-for-heeringa-murder-in-march-2018/