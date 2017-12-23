× Brison Ricker passes away at age 16 Saturday morning

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — One of two brothers with separate cancers who FOX 17 has done multiple stories on died Saturday morning.

Brison Ricker was 16 years old and suffered from terminal brain cancer. A crowd of 300 attended a candlelight prayer vigil for him Friday night at his home in Cedar Springs.

His mother, Kim Ricker, posted the following on her Facebook page Saturday:

“Heaven gained another angel this morning at 10:30 am. Brison passed peacefully at home with his mama laying beside him and Preston holding his hand. He fought so hard until the end, he had big dreams with the determination, perserverence, & talet to make those dreams come true and he did not want to leave this earth. Brison had unwavering faith until the end and believed he would be healed. Now he is playing soccer and racing dirt bikes in heaven. I will never understand WHY! My faith has been so strong for Brison, but today I am struggling, how can this be part of God’s plan. It is so hard to accept and our hearts are torn to pieces. He is such an incredible young man, and will be greatly missed by so many.

Thank You to everyone who has provided love and support to our family over the past 23 months since Brison was diagnosed. Our mission to save him did not end with success, but because of so many of you who selflessly gave we were able to provide treatment that extended his life and time with us for an extra 18 months. We made so many memories during that time, he celebrated is 16th birthday, he went to high school dances, we went on vacation’s, and became closer than ever before. That is time our family will always be grateful for. 💙

#RIPBrison #foreverinourhearts”

