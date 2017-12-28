× Funeral planned for Brison Ricker

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a West Michigan teen who lost his battle to cancer over the weekend.

16-year-old Brison Ricker died Saturday after a nearly two-year battle with terminal brain cancer. He passed away just hours after friends and family gathered for a vigil outside his Cedar Springs home.

His visitation is planned from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Resurrection Life Church in Rockford, with his funeral service planned for noon.

Brison will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Cedar Springs.

The family is asking for contributions to be made directly to them to help with the cost of funeral expenses.