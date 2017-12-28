Funeral planned for Brison Ricker

Posted 4:02 AM, December 28, 2017, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Funeral arrangements have been made for a West Michigan teen who lost his battle to cancer over the weekend.

16-year-old Brison Ricker died Saturday after a nearly two-year battle with terminal brain cancer. He passed away just hours after friends and family gathered for a vigil outside his Cedar Springs home.

His visitation is planned from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Resurrection Life Church in Rockford, with his funeral service planned for noon.

Brison will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery in Cedar Springs.

The family is asking for contributions to be made directly to them to help with the cost of funeral expenses.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s