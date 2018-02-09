× Man wanted for questioning in Grand Rapids double murder arrested on parole warrant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say that they have arrested a man who was wanted for questioning in a double murder last month.

Norman Muhammad, 43, was arrested Friday afternoon on a warrant for being a parole absconder. He has not been charged in the murder of Germaine Brown or King Talbert, but was wanted for questioning in the murders.

Police say that Muhammad was arrested in the 4700 block of Breton Road SE in Kentwood, with assistance from the Kentwood Police Department.

Police had issued a request for tips as to Muhammad’s whereabouts eight days ago and tips led them to Muhammad Friday.

Brown, 46, and her grandson, Talbert, 2, were killed in a home in the 200 block of Montgomery SE on January 17.