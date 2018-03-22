× 100th Street Bridge Over US-131 Struck – Again

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — For the fourth time this year, the 100th Street bridge over US-131 has been struck in southern Kent County.

The latest incident occurred at 5:51 p.m. Thursday, according to the Kent County Dispatch Authority. Troopers from the Michigan State Police responded to the crash.

Michigan Department of Transportation spokesman John Richard tells FOX 17 a wood-chip pile being hauled by an open truck struck the overpass. He says no one was injured, but the right lane of southbound US-131 was closed for a while, as was eastbound 100th Street. The accident scene didn’t clear until about 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Westbound 100th Street already was closed for reconstruction, and M-DOT doesn’t have it scheduled to reopen until this summer.

“This crash did not cause any additional damage,” says Richard, who remains baffled why the same deck keeps getting hit.

He says the weigh-master measurement shows the bottom of the bridge is 14-feet-5-1/2 inches above the freeway. And a sign on the bridge says the deck clearance is 14-feet-3 inches. Yet it keeps getting hit.

“The bridge has been there since 1957, so we don’t know why (motorists) keep hitting it.”

On March 5, a truck carrying a piece of road equipment struck the 100th Street bridge, prompting Michigan State Police and M-DOT to close a lane of traffic while they inspected it. And the bridge was closed for more than two weeks in January when two trucks carrying oversized shipping containers hit it, damaging the deck, some overpass beams and the railing. The deck reportedly was scraped again in late January by a mobile home.