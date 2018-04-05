Funeral home to host community memorial for dogs killed in kennel fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Clock Funeral Home will host a Community Memorial Service on April 12 for the estimated 30 dogs that died in a March 30 kennel fire.

It’ll be at Clock Chapel, inside the funeral home at 1469 Peck Street in Muskegon, at 6:30 p.m.

Jodi Clock, a partner of Clock Funeral Home, said in a news release: “This service will be an opportunity for the pet parents to honor the life of their four-legged family members, as well as receive support from each other and the surrounding community. Therapy dogs, along with grief support will be onsite. This is a family-friendly event, and all leashed pets are welcome.”

Clock tells FOX 17 urns have been donated by Lake Orion-based vendor Paw Pods. She says the urns are “Earth-friendly and biodegradable.”

The dogs perished in a fire that broke out near Storms’ Ahead Kennels in Fruitport Township, and spread. The township’s Public Safety Director, Brian Michelli, recently told FOX the cause of the fire is undetermined, but arson has been ruled out. A day after the fire, Clock Funeral Home offered cremation services for the dogs.