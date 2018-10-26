Memorial and visitation planned for missing man found dead
COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Family, friends, and colleagues will come together to pay their last respects to a man who was found dead weeks after going missing.
A visitation for Justin Brown is set for Friday, October 26th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville.
A memorial is planned for Saturday, October 27th at noon, at the same funeral home.
Brown from Grand Rapids, went missing after leaving a bar in Saugatuck earlier this month.
His body body was found earlier this week in a section of the Kalamazoo river in Allegan County.