Memorial and visitation planned for missing man found dead

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Family, friends, and colleagues will come together to pay their last respects to a man who was found dead weeks after going missing.

A visitation for Justin Brown is set for Friday, October 26th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Throop Funeral Home in Coopersville.

A memorial is planned for Saturday, October 27th at noon, at the same funeral home.

Brown from Grand Rapids, went missing after leaving a bar in Saugatuck earlier this month.

His body body was found earlier this week in a section of the Kalamazoo river in Allegan County.