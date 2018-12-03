Suspect in cell phone store break-ins expected in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- One of two suspects arrested in connection to a series of cell phone store break-ins is expected to face a judge Monday.

Haracio Harris, 17, is facing charges after last week's break-in at the Verizon Wireless store in Cascade Township on 28th Street.

Ziquadreon White, 17, was also arrested and may be part of the most recent rash of break-ins, targeting as many as five stores in the last week.

The alleged thieves are going after the most expensive smart phones making off with dozens of phones worth tens of thousands of dollars.

But police say this could bigger than just West Michigan, going as far east to Flint and south to Jackson.

Investigators say they're still looking for more suspects.

"A lot of these cell phones retail for a thousand dollars a piece so if we`re looking at a dozen to two dozen we are well into that territory," said Sgt. Joel Roon with the Kent County Sheriff's office.

Both 17-year-old suspects are being charged as adults.

Police are also looking for this man 18-year-old Marquis Thomas in connection to the case. If you know anything, call police.