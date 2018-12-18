× Suspect charged with mutilating woman expected in court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The suspect accused of dismembering and hiding a missing woman’s body is expected back in Kent County court Tuesday.

Jared James Chance, 29, will face a judge for a probable cause hearing Tuesday after being charged when police found the body of the missing Ashley Young of Kalamazoo County, dismembered in his Grand Rapids home back on December 2.

It took police nearly a week to identify the remains of the victim since she was dismembered.

More than a week later on December 11, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged both Barbara Chance and James Chance, the parents of Jared, with one count of Accessory after the Fact to a Felony and one count of Perjury in an investigative subpoena.

Over the weekend, we spoke to Young’s family who just want to know where the rest of her daughter’s remains are so they can give her a proper burial.

Chance faces life in prison if convicted because he is also being charged as a 4th time habitual offender.

No one has been charged with Young’s murder.