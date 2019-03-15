Meet the machines starring in “Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series”

Posted 11:26 AM, March 15, 2019, by

All week long, we've been taking you on a behind-the-scenes look at the Monster Jam: Triple Threat Series that's coming to Van Andel Arena at the end of March.

We've seen the track being built, met the drivers, and seen the ATVs and speedsters. But of course, we saved the real stars of the show for last, the monster trucks!

Here's a tour about each of the truck the audience will see on the track.

Monster Jam will be at Van Andel Arena March 22-24.

For details on show times and pit parties, visit ticketmaster.com, or purchase tickets in person at the Van Andel Arena Box office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.