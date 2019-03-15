Police: Person of interest in Kzoo murder seen at victim’s home

Posted 7:48 PM, March 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:49PM, March 15, 2019

A mug shot of Anthony Ozomaro.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A person of interest in the death of a Kalamazoo woman is accused of violating a no-contact order and being seen at her house the night before she was found dead.

Police said 32-year-old Anthony Ozomaro was seen at the home of Nikkole Riojas around midnight on March 8 knocking on the front door, looking into the windows and trying to go in the back door.

Riojas’ body was found in last Friday, and Ozomaro was arrested after allegedly fleeing police and engaging in a standoff.

To this point, Ozomaro has only been named a person of interest in the case and hasn’t been charged with her death.

He has been charged with fleeing police and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances after a bag of methamphetamine was found while police searched his home. Ozomaro was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail for violating bond.

