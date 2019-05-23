× Rep. Amash launches more criticisms of Trump’s ‘impeachable conduct’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Justin Amash, R-Grand Rapids, is not shrinking away from his belief that President Donald Trump engaged in “impeachable conduct.”

In a series of 20 tweets sent out at about 1:00 Thursday, Amash pointed out six examples of where he says President Trump obstructed and impeded the Mueller investigation into whether or not Russia interfered with the 2016 U.S. elections because it put his interests at risk. Those include Trump asking then Attorney General Jeff Sessions to stop investigating Michael Flynn and asking counsel Don McGahn to have Robert Mueller removed from the investigation and also to have McGahn create a false internal record that said he didn’t try and get Mueller removed.

3. Trump directed the White House counsel, Don McGahn, to have Special Counsel Mueller removed on the basis of pretextual conflicts of interest that Trump’s advisers had already told him were “ridiculous” and could not justify removing the special counsel. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Amash also says that the President’s actions were “corrupt.”

Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt. Other actions were corrupt—and therefore impeachable—because the president took them to serve his own interests. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 23, 2019

Amash first tweeted over the weekend that Trump’s conduct was impeachable. Since then, two people have come forward to run against Amash in the 2020 Republican primary and Trump has also launched a twitter tirade at Grand Rapids’ Congressman. The DeVos family announced Wednesday they would no longer support Amash’s political campaign.