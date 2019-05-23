Having trouble receiving FOX 17? Click here:

Two indicted for three recent West Michigan bank robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two men have been indicted in three recent bank robberies in West Michigan.

Kevin Turner faces three counts of bank robbery and Draper Turner faces one count in federal court.

The indictment alleges that Kevin Turner was responsible for three bank robberies:

  • December 19, 2018 at the Horizon Bank on Napier Avenue in Benton Harbor
  • January 22, 2019 at the Fifth Third Bank on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
  • March 25, 2019 at the Old National Bank on Portage Road in Kalamazoo

Draper Turner was also charged with Kevin in the March 25 robbery.

The indictment says that Kevin Turner threatened to use a bomb in the Benton Harbor and Wyoming robberies.

