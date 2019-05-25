Rep. Amash to host town hall Tuesday at GR Christian High

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Michigan Third District Congressman Justin Amash will host a town-hall meeting Tuesday in Grand Rapids – several days after unleashing two rounds of social-media criticisms at President Donald Trump.

According to a media advisory, the town hall will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Grand Rapids Christian High School, 2300 Plymouth Avenue S.E. It’ll be inside the DeVos Center for Arts & Worship.

There was no indication from Rep. Amash’s office that the town-hall will be focused on a specific topic of discussion.

On May 18th, Amash became the first Republican in Congress to publicly call for possible impeachment. The U.S. Representative launched into Trump with a string of tweets stating his case for impeaching the President. While pointing out that “probable cause” of a crime is not a requisite for impeachment, Amash rattled off a litany of reasons why President Trump’s conduct might qualify for impeachment. In particular, he cited his response to the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

Amash’s stance was met with considerable blowback from the President. And on Wednesday, it was announced that the DeVos family in West Michigan is no longer financially backing Amash.

Rep. Amash sent a second round of tweets Thursday outlining examples of where he thinks Trump interfered or obstructed with the Mueller investigation.